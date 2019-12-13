Miles de 'peces pene' aparecen en una playa al norte de California

Enorme cantidad de estas lombrices marinas llenó una playa en EE. UU. luego de fuertes lluvias.

Peces pene

Estas curiosas especies aparecieron en una playa del norte de California.

Bay Nature

Por: Tendencias EL TIEMPO
13 de diciembre 2019 , 04:52 p.m.

Por redes sociales circularon unas sorprendentes imágenes en las cuales se ven animales con formas alargadas que llenaron toda una playa del norte de California, Estados Unidos. Este extraño fenómeno, según medios como 'ABC', se produce tras una serie de fuertes tormentas que azotaron esta zona del país norteamericano.

El terreno invadido por estos gusanos marinos, conocidos como los 'peces pene', es una bahía a 80 kilómetros del norte de San Francisco. Según 'El País', de España, varios excursionistas quedaron sorprendidos al ver la multitud de especímenes copando de esquina a esquina el terreno arenoso.

A esta zona suelen llegar muchos investigadores para observar el comportamiento de otras especies como las focas o algunas aves, sin embargo, el fenómeno presenciado y registrado es muy singular. 

Según el medio 'ABC', los 'peces pene' suelen anidar entre las arenas de este tipo de playas y la enorme cantidad de agua los ha hecho flotar hasta la superficie. Dice el citado medio que estos animales pueden llegar hasta los 30 centímetros de longitud y tener un tiempo de vida cercano a los 25 años. 

La sorpresa de quienes pasan cerca a la playa fue tal que las redes sociales se inundaron de fotografías de estos animales, cuyo sobrenombre se debe a su similitud con los genitales masculinos. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The Korean name for this curious creature is gaebul, which translates as “dog dick.” Here in the States, it’s known as the fat innkeeper worm or the penis fish. Its scientific binomial is Urechis caupo, or “viper tail tradesman.” Whatever you call the animal, you can find them in abundance at Bodega Bay, where they build burrows in the tidal mud flats. On Saturday afternoon, our small, but enthusiastic clamming/crabbing crew thrust shovels and shoulder-deep arms into that mud in pursuit of Pacific gaper clams (Tresus nuttallii), but we also pulled up at least twenty of these red rockets. We returned them to their subterranean homes – excepting those that were snatched by eager herring gulls. I learned later that the gulls were the smarter hunters; fat innkeepers are edible, and are even considered a delicacy in Korea. Still, even though we missed out on a prime opportunity to dine on dog dick, we had a successful, fun outing, encountering a number of curious species, some of which now reside my belly. ⊙ What you’re looking at here: • Fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • A ring of prominent setae on the butt end of the fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • Bay ghost shrimp (Neotrypaea californiensis) • Lewis’s moon snail (Euspira lewisii) • Bucket filled w/ Pacific gaper clams or “horsenecks” (Tresus nuttallii), white macoma or “sand clams” (Macoma secta), and Lewis’s moon snails • Red rock crabs (Cancer productus) back in the kitchen, icing after boiling ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ #BodegaBay #gaebul #FatInnkeeperWorm #UrechisCaupo #BayGhostShrimp #NeotrypaeaCaliforniensis #LewissMoonSnail #EuspiraLewisii #PacificGgaperClam #TresusNuttallii #RedRockCrab #CancerProductus #crabbing #clamming #huntergatherer #SonomaCounty #California #naturalhistory

Una publicación compartida de Christopher Reiger (@christopherreiger) el

Este tipo de gusano es uno de los animales más vulnerables de los ecosistemas acuáticos, debido a que tiene un buen número de depredadores como otros peces de mayor envergadura o las mantarrayas. Y estos apenas se alimentan de bacterias y plancton. 

Según 'El Mundo', los 'peces pene' son un manjar exquisito en partes de Asia, como Japón o China. Debido a su textura, son similares a los caracoles y tienen recetas compartidas de preparación.

Además de ello, su hábitat los hace una especie asequible para los pescadores. 

Desde el pasado mes de noviembre varios medios reseñaron el inicio de las tormentas invernales en California, las cuales azotaron el sur de la región en los últimos días.

Este fin de semana que pasó se presentaron las primeras fuertes lluvias en el norte, lo cual dejó la misteriosa aparición de los gusanos marinos que alertó no solo a los visitantes y transeúntes, sino a los conservadores ambientales y ecologistas. 

TENDENCIAS EL TIEMPO

