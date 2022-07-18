Una mareada histórica con oleajes muy grandes se está produciendo en Hawái y podría provocar inundaciones en zonas costeras, según las autoridades.
(Le podría interesar: Video: niña de seis años se encuentra a un tiburón en playa de Hawái)
Desde el fin de semana, los habitantes de Hawái han reportando la aparición de inmensas olas en redes sociales mediante videos que se han vuelto virales en Instagram y Facebook.
(Le podría interesar: ¿Cómo nació el volcán más activo del mundo?)
A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south facing shores of all islands into Monday. Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week. pic.twitter.com/Xvz2Fcw4Zh— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 17, 2022
Entre los afectados se encuentran los invitados de una boda en el Keauhou Kona Surf and Racquet Club, donde las grandes olas irrumpieron en la celebración, según el medio Telemundo.
Tommy says he was officiating a wedding at Beach House on Kauai at 5pm… and this happened around sunset. Today’s highest tide is around 7pm in Honolulu. Check tide charts for your local area as it can vary. Visit https://t.co/x4qmCXVyvy for the latest. @KITV4— KITV4 - Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 18, 2022
📷: @tommytokioka pic.twitter.com/rIcpISgXxN
Asimismo, Isabella Sloan reportó la inundación de un estacionamiento mientras las gigantescas olas se aproximan a los edificios cercanos.
Unreal footage of waves crashing OVER the Keauhou Kona Surf & Racquet club. Details on what happened there, tonight on our KITV news at 5 and 10pm. @kitv4— KITV4 - Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022
📷: Isabella Sloan pic.twitter.com/sN71sfGlxG
REDACCIÓN INTERNACIONAL
Más noticias del mundo:
-Reino Unido: Rishi Sunak se encamina hacia el cargo de primer ministro
-Michelle Bachelet llega a Perú para evaluar situación de derechos humanos
-Este será el primer país que visitará Putin desde el inicio de la guerra