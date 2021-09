Ex militar mata a cuatro personas, entre ellas un bebé de brazos

Here is the official Polk County Jail mugshot for quadruple homicide suspect 33 yo Bryan Riley, and his charges as listed on the affidavit. He has been booked onto the Polk County Jail and will have a first appearance hearing on Monday, Sept 6th, at 9 am. https://t.co/k2ZtUtfDEh pic.twitter.com/pPEKDNcbdJ