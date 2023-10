La región de California que sigue en alerta por los abrasivos incendios

#HighlandFire [UPDATE] 10/31/23 5:45 a.m. - The fire has grown overnight to 2,200 acres and remains 0% contained.



All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.



A Reception and Care Center has opened at:

Great Oak High School 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, Ca 92592… pic.twitter.com/C8tO9yI2AL