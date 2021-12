La misteriosa desaparición de 5 hermanos en Navidad que nadie pudo resolver

Case 192: The Sodder Children



1. 9 of the 10 Sodder children.

2. The billboard before it was taken down in 1989.

3. Flyer produced by George and Jennie Sodder in the hope of finding their children.

4. Louis Sodder as a child and possible photo of Louis sent to Jennie in 1968. pic.twitter.com/pBCqnbxa86