Florida: el crucero más grande del mundo tendrá como hogar el Estado del Sol

STAR OF THE SEAS COMING TO PORT CANAVERAL! Guess who will be getting @RoyalCaribbean's newest and largest cruise ship in the entire world. the Icon-class Star of the Seas, once she's built? Coming to Port Canaveral in 2025! Bookings open Tues. Dec. 5. Counting the days!

Read… pic.twitter.com/Un3sWmJn8D