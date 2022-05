.@angelicaross returns for a second year as co-host and featured performer of the #NYCPrideMarch broadcast special, Sunday June 26, 12:00pm EDT on @ABC7NY along with @KenRosatoABC7, @LaurenGlassberg, and @SamChampion. #NYCPride2022 #UnapologeticallyUs pic.twitter.com/EAGcxKBRK6