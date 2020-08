Video: policías arrestan a niño afro con discapacidad en EE. UU.

MEDIA ALERT: @BenCrumpLaw & Jacob Litigation to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Aug 11 at 10:30AM ET about the arrest of an 8-year-old boy w/ disabilities by @KWPolice. His mother, who the two firms represent, will also speak. Register (media only): https://t.co/5I8BErxSVV https://t.co/wKWtOokzDo