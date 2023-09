Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 3:15 p.m. HST on September 10, 2023, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. For current info, photos, & video, visit https://t.co/zJwsn1nD0H pic.twitter.com/REhbFcxql0