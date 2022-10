A few pics from the “Bones In The Box” case.



1 The trunk.

2 The x-ray showing the bullet found in the skull.

3 Joseph Mulvaney. He was finally identified as the body in the box in 2017. #Screenshots #TrueCrime #UnsolvedMysteries #UncoveringUnexplainedMysteries pic.twitter.com/ZLBUUpctUf