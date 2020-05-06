Harán concierto con público en EE. UU. en plena pandemia de covid-19

La industria musical y de eventos en Estados Unidos revive después de estar paralizada por varios meses a causa del coronavirus, esta vez con un concierto que se va a realizar en Arkansas. Así lo dio a conocer Travis McCready, quien dará el concierto y es el líder de la banda de rock country Bishop Gunn, en la página oficial del evento.
El concierto se realizará en el auditorio The temple live, en Forth Smith, la segunda ciudad más grande de Arkansas.
El evento contará con medidas de distanciamiento muy rigurosas para evitar contagios entre los asistentes. Por ejemplo, se hizo una reducción de la capacidad del lugar de un 80%. Es decir, normalmente se daba ingreso a 1.100 personas y para esta ocasión solo serán 229.
(Le puede interesar: ‘El acuerdo de paz puede ser un ejemplo para futuras negociaciones’).
A su vez, la personas que quieran asistir serán desinfectadas antes de ingresar y se les tomará la temperatura. También podrán comprar tapabocas y tendrán que estar dos metros. Además, habrá un límite de 10 personas en todos los baños.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
UPDATE: Tickets will go on-sale Monday, April 27th at 10am. 🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨 An Intimate Solo Acoustic Performance With Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn May 15th. Please see our COVID19 Operating Protocol that we will be following to ensure a safe experience at our venue. “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.”. ― Plato. The beginning of music is believed to originate with the beginning of creation itself. The first instrument can be traced back to 43,000 years ago, the first song to 4000 years ago. Even Plato, one of the greatest minds in history speaks to the importance of music. What do we learn from these simple facts? Hopefully we learn that people are designed to seek solace in this form of art. Pioneers such as Handel, Mozart, and Bach paved the early paths in the world of music. Beethoven found such value in music that he continued to compose after the loss of his hearing. We continue to seek music, perhaps even more fervently in the darkest times. For the lover of arts, music becomes the spark in life. Can you think of a movie without a soundtrack? With advances in technology, music has become so accessible that its become an important part in the lives of the vast majority of the population. Music is not only a luxury, but a necessity to many. Developments in the medical field such as music therapy show significant ties between music and the mental health of the population. Music is beyond enjoyment, it is what drives many of us and binds us to each other. The comradery created by live music specifically is unlike any other experience. That feeling you get when a band takes the stage, you feel the beat in your chest, and the bass shakes your entire being. The next thing we do however, may be the most spectacular part of the live experience. Once we’ve enjoyed the sight of the band taking the stage, we look to those around us, even just to share a glance, a smile. For a few brief moments, we are all united by love of an artist. These are the moments that bring us to life. And we won’t have that life taken from us. Music is all around us, music is essential
Los dispensadores de papel y jabón no podrán ser tocados y serán limpiados constantemente por el personal del evento.
La entrada individual tiene un costo de 20 dólares, alrededor de 79.240 pesos colombianos, pero los tiquetes deberán comprarse por grupo de asientos de 2 a 12, personas para evitar mezclarse con otros grupos.
(Le puede interesar: Asesinan a científico chino que investigaba el coronavirus en EE.UU.).
“Por lo que podemos decir, este es el primer show en vivo anunciado en el país desde que todos cerramos por el coronavirus... Esto no será algo para ganar dinero, pero es un paso atrás hacia la normalidad y las mejores prácticas que podemos implementar”, dijo Mike Brown, organizador del evento, para el medio ‘KNWA’. Las puertas se abrirán a las 6:00 p.m., pero el show iniciará a las 8:00 p.m.
De acuerdo con la revista ‘The Rolling Stones’, el pasado 4 de mayo el gobernador de Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, anunció que los lugares bajo techo podrían reanudar los shows en vivo desde el 18 de mayo. Desde la organización del evento están a la espera del aval del gobernador, ya que el concierto está pensado para tres días antes de que comience a regir la medida.
El pasado 4 de mayo, en Dinamarca, se realizó el ‘Drive-in’, evento que contó con más de 500 asistentes, según el medio ‘ABC Noticias’ de México. El artista principal fue el cantante danés Mads Langer y las personas pudieron verlo desde sus carros mientras se encontraba en el escenario, y también por radio.
Tendencias EL TIEMPO