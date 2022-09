WOW!

TransPod, The Canadian 🇨🇦 start-up, unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at 1000 km/h sans emissions. Thats a little quicker than the average private jet! 😍https://t.co/Lep6qDjiCR pic.twitter.com/8b4x65CJ5J