Tianfu Park: así se ve la impresionante ciudad verde de China

Sports & Nature🌱 -- Xinglong Lake, located in Tianfu New Area, southern Chengdu, is the largest artificial lake in Chengdu.



Jogging🏃on the greenway here, you will feel the true atmosphere of a "park city" as Chengdu.#FISU #Chengdu2021 #Chengdu #parkcity #greenway pic.twitter.com/aVVL7ujhHE