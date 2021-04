Habitante de calle cargó el cadáver de su esposa hasta el cementerio

He had to walk with the body for more than 4kms for cremation. Railway police gave him 2500Rs for final rites but not a single vehicle was willing to take the body. ఒక కాకి చచ్చిపోతేనే, 100 కాకులు వచ్చి వాలుతాయి?! @Collector_KMR @RaoKavitha @KTRTRS @KTRoffice #Coivd #Telangana pic.twitter.com/XWEqwLhF6T