Cancilleres de China, Palestina y varios países árabes e islámicos se reúnen en Pekín

🇨🇳 Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed the Arab Islamic ministerial delegation to discuss the situation in Gaza.



In the picture:

Foreign Ministers from Saudi-Arabia🇸🇦, Jordan🇯🇴, Indonesia🇮🇩, Egypt🇪🇬,Palestine🇵🇸& the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation pic.twitter.com/rghEHpg5RH