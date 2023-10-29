Footballer Luis Díaz's Parents Kidnapped in La Guajira

On the afternoon of Saturday, October 28, the parents of Colombian footballer Luis Díaz were intercepted while traveling in their own SUV in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira, Colombia.



According to a family friend, Cilenis and Luis Manuel were at a gas station when individuals on motorcycles intimidated them with firearms and forced them into their own car while being watched over by the assailants on bikes.



As soon as the incident was known, authorities launched an operation to secure the release of the two parents of the Liverpool player, as well as to apprehend the criminals who were on a motorcycle.

Hours later, authorities confirmed the rescue of Mrs. Cilenis, who is in good health and was able to speak with General William René Salamanca, Director General of the National Police of Colombia, in Riohacha, La Guajira.



General Salamanca reported that he is in the area leading the search for Luis Manuel Díaz, who remains kidnapped by the criminals. Authorities are currently conducting an operation to prevent the man from being taken to Venezuela.



Likewise, the National Director of the Military Gaula, Giovanni Montañez Acosta, is in the area supporting the operations with his entire logistical team to locate the footballer's father.



It was revealed that the criminals allegedly belong to common criminal groups established in the area.



Due to the vastness of the territory, authorities are setting up checkpoints on the roads and conducting aerial patrols to prevent Díaz from being transported to nearby departments such as Cesar or Magdalena, or even to the neighboring country of Venezuela.



President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also commented on the actions of the authorities to recover the footballer's father through the social media platform 'X', stating: "In a lock-down operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz's mom has been rescued. We continue the search for the father."

