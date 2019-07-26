EL TIEMPO

Escuche nuestra ‘playlist’ de estrenos musicales para este fin de semana

Por ELTIEMPO.COM

La unión musical de Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna y J Balvin se proyecta como uno de los éxitos del mes. También hay nueva música de Romeo Santos, Bad Bunny, Residente, Reik y Manuel Turizo.

Foto:
EL TIEMPO

China

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna y J Balvin

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Pa todo el año

Marbelle y Pipe Bueno

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
No te va 

Joey Montana y Lalo Ebratt

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Bellacoso

Residente y Bad Bunny

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Millonario

Romeo Santos y Elvis Martínez

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Aleluya

Reik y Manuel Turizo

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Birds 

Imagine Dragons

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Mírame (remix)

Nio García, Rauw Alejandro, Lenny Tavarez, Darell, Myke Towers, Casper Mágico

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Otro trago (remix)

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Anuel AA

Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
