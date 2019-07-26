La unión musical de Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna y J Balvin se proyecta como uno de los éxitos del mes. También hay nueva música de Romeo Santos, Bad Bunny, Residente, Reik y Manuel Turizo.
China
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna y J Balvin
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Pa todo el año
Marbelle y Pipe Bueno
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
No te va
Joey Montana y Lalo Ebratt
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Bellacoso
Residente y Bad Bunny
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Millonario
Romeo Santos y Elvis Martínez
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Aleluya
Reik y Manuel Turizo
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Birds
Imagine Dragons
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Mírame (remix)
Nio García, Rauw Alejandro, Lenny Tavarez, Darell, Myke Towers, Casper Mágico
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Otro trago (remix)
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna y Anuel AA
Escuche la versión completa en:
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Spotify: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0
Deezer: https://bit.ly/2JWQyL0