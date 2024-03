Unilever despedirá a 7.500 personas luego de separarse de su división de helados

Bethesda (United States), 19/03/2024.- Magnum ice cream bars for sale in Washington, DC, USA, 19 March 2024. British consumer goods company Unilever announced it plans to spin off Magnum and Ben & Jerryvïs, along with its other ice cream brands, as part of a corporate restructuring. Unilever also announced it will cut 7,500 jobs. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Foto:EFE