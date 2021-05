Los nuevos multimillonarios que surgieron gracias a las vacunas covid

People’s Vaccine Alliance reveals the birth of 9 billionaires since the beginning of #ChineseVirus pandemic. Out of 9, three neo-billionaires are co-founders of Chinese vaccine co CanSino Biologics (康希诺生物) — XuefengYU, TaoZHU & DongxuQIU. Thanks to #vaccine monopoly! pic.twitter.com/9NnpbadLS3