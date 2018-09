Novak Djokovic confirmó su regreso: es el campeón del US Open

THAT CHAMPIONSHIP FEELING❗



Novak Djokovic beats Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 to lift his third #USOpen 🏆 and his 14th Grand Slam 🏆, tying Pete Sampras for third all time.



Match Report ➡️ https://t.co/flRwayJ2jk



Tell us how impressive that performance was 👇 pic.twitter.com/UMPG4r6MAU