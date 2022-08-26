CARACOL TELEVISIÓN

6:15 A.M. Vuelta a España, etapa 8.



ESPN2

​6 A.M. Vuelta a España, etapa 8.

11:20 A.M. Premier League, Arsenal vs. Fulham.

4:55 P.M. Brasileirao, Fluminense vs. Palmeiras.

ESPN

6:30 A.M. Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester United.

8:50 A.M. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace.

11:30 A.M. Serie A, Juventus vs. Roma.

​1:30 P.M. Milan vs. Bologna.

6:20 P.M. Fútbol argentino, Tigre vs. River Plate.

ESPN3

8:30 A.M. Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund.

9 A.M. Fórmula 1, Gran Premio de Bélgica, qualy.

10:45 Fórmula 1, Carrera sprint.

12 M. Golf, Tour Championship, Tercera Vuelta.



STAR+

8:30 A.M. Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. Union Berlin.

8:30 A.M. Mainz 05 vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

8:30 A.M. Star+ / Bundesliga – Fecha #4 – RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg.

9 A.M. Premier League, Brentford vs. Everton,

9 A.M. Brighton vs. Leeds.

9 A.M. Chelsea vs. Leicester.

9 A.M. Liverpool vs. Bournemouth.

11:30 A.M. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach.

2 P.M. Ligue 1, Lens vs. Rennes.



ESPN Extra

10:30 A.M. Fútbol de España, Elche vs. Real Sociedad.



ESPN4

10:30 A.M. Mundial de vóleibol, Argentina vs. Irán.



CLARO SPORTS

9:05 P. M. Fútbol de México, Chivas vs. Pumas.



WIN SPORTS+

​5:45 P.M. Fútbol Colombiano, Alianza Petrolera vs. Deportivo Pasto.

8 P.M. Atlético Nacional vs. Atlético Bucaramanga.

