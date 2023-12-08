Cerrar
Programación deportiva en vivo para este sábado 9 de diciembre
Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz recibe todo el apoyo en Liverpool.

Foto:

EFE

Programación deportiva en vivo para este sábado 9 de diciembre

Luis Díaz recibe todo el apoyo en Liverpool.
FOTO:

EFE

Esta es la actividad deportiva para esta jornada. 


ESPN
7:20 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest
12:20 p. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
2:50 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – PSG vs. Nantes
7:45 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA 2023 – Semifinal #2 – River Plate vs. Rosario Central

Star +
7:30 a. m. EFL Championship – Snderland vs. West Bromwich
9 a. m. Serie A Femenina – Juventus vs. Pomigliano
9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Darmstadt 98
9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg
9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Brighton vs. Burnley
9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Sheffield United vs. Brentford
10 a. m. EFL Championship – Queens Park Rangers vs. Hull City
10:15 a. m. LaLiga Segunda División – Valladolid vs. Amorebieta
10:50 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – Rennais vs. Monaco
12:20 p. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
12:30 p. m. LaLiga Segunda División – Sporting Gijón vs. Levante
1:50 p. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Inter vs. Udinese
2:30 p. m. Superliga de Turquía – Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce

ESPN 3
7:50 a. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Alavés vs. Las Palmas
8:55 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Hellas Verona vs. Lazio
11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Atalanta vs. Milan
2:50 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Mallorca vs. Sevilla
7:30 p. m. Hockey – ProLeague Masculino – Argentina vs. Gran Bretaña
8:30 p. m. NBA – A Confirmar
9:30 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Regis Progais vs. Devin Haney

ESPN 2
9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich
12:20 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad
3:45 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA 2023 – Semifinal #1 – Godoy Cruz vs. Platense

ESPN Extra
12:30 p. m. Eredivisie Fecha #15 – Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam
8 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza

ESPN 4
10 p. m. UFC – Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez




