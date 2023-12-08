Programación deportiva en vivo para este sábado 9 de diciembre

ESPN 7:20 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest 12:20 p. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 2:50 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – PSG vs. Nantes 7:45 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA 2023 – Semifinal #2 – River Plate vs. Rosario Central
Star + 7:30 a. m. EFL Championship – Snderland vs. West Bromwich 9 a. m. Serie A Femenina – Juventus vs. Pomigliano 9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Darmstadt 98 9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach 9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg 9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg 9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Brighton vs. Burnley 9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Sheffield United vs. Brentford 10 a. m. EFL Championship – Queens Park Rangers vs. Hull City 10:15 a. m. LaLiga Segunda División – Valladolid vs. Amorebieta 10:50 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – Rennais vs. Monaco 12:20 p. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 12:30 p. m. LaLiga Segunda División – Sporting Gijón vs. Levante 1:50 p. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Inter vs. Udinese 2:30 p. m. Superliga de Turquía – Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce
ESPN 3 7:50 a. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Alavés vs. Las Palmas 8:55 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Hellas Verona vs. Lazio 11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Atalanta vs. Milan 2:50 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Mallorca vs. Sevilla 7:30 p. m. Hockey – ProLeague Masculino – Argentina vs. Gran Bretaña 8:30 p. m. NBA – A Confirmar 9:30 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Regis Progais vs. Devin Haney
ESPN 2 9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich 12:20 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad 3:45 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA 2023 – Semifinal #1 – Godoy Cruz vs. Platense
ESPN Extra 12:30 p. m. Eredivisie Fecha #15 – Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam 8 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza
ESPN 4 10 p. m. UFC – Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
Comentar