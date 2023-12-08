Programación deportiva en vivo para este sábado 9 de diciembre

ESPN

7:20 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest

12:20 p. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

2:50 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – PSG vs. Nantes

7:45 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA 2023 – Semifinal #2 – River Plate vs. Rosario Central

Star +

7:30 a. m. EFL Championship – Snderland vs. West Bromwich

9 a. m. Serie A Femenina – Juventus vs. Pomigliano

9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Darmstadt 98

9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg

9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg

9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Brighton vs. Burnley

9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

9:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Sheffield United vs. Brentford

10 a. m. EFL Championship – Queens Park Rangers vs. Hull City

10:15 a. m. LaLiga Segunda División – Valladolid vs. Amorebieta

10:50 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – Rennais vs. Monaco

12:20 p. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

12:30 p. m. LaLiga Segunda División – Sporting Gijón vs. Levante

1:50 p. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Inter vs. Udinese

2:30 p. m. Superliga de Turquía – Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce



ESPN 3

7:50 a. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Alavés vs. Las Palmas

8:55 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Hellas Verona vs. Lazio

11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Atalanta vs. Milan

2:50 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Mallorca vs. Sevilla

7:30 p. m. Hockey – ProLeague Masculino – Argentina vs. Gran Bretaña

8:30 p. m. NBA – A Confirmar

9:30 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Regis Progais vs. Devin Haney



ESPN 2

9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich

12:20 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad

3:45 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA 2023 – Semifinal #1 – Godoy Cruz vs. Platense



ESPN Extra

12:30 p. m. Eredivisie Fecha #15 – Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam

8 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza



ESPN 4

10 p. m. UFC – Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez





