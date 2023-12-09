Cerrar
Cerrar

TEMAS DEL DÍA

FEMINICIDIO EN CALI VENEZUELA Y GUYANA RECUPERACIóN DE LISANDRO MEZA PRUEBAS SABER 11 MEMES DE LA COPA AMéRICA ORACIóN A LA INMACULADA CONCEPCIóN SHAKIRA ALUMBRADOS EN COLOMBIA VEHíCULOS CON DESCUENTO EN EL SOAT 2024 JANNIN Y LOS ASTROS JUEGOS MENTALES EXCLUSIVO SUSCRIPTORES
Secciones
Síguenos en:
Programación deportiva en vivo para este domingo 10 de diciembre
Manchester City

Manchester City vs. Leipzig.

Foto:

EFE

Programación deportiva en vivo para este domingo 10 de diciembre

Manchester City vs. Leipzig.
FOTO:

EFE

Eventos deportivos en esta jornada dominical. 


Relacionados:
Programación deportiva en TV
Buscar Otros Deportes Enviar Otros Deportes

Comentar

ESPN
6:50 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – Niza vs. Reims
8:55 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Luton Town vs. Manchester City
2:50 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 – Barcelona vs. Girona

Star
6:20 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Frosinone vs. Torino
6:30 a. m. Serie A Femenina – Roma vs. Milan
7:30 a. m. SuperLiga Femenina Inglesa – Arsenal vs. Chelsea
8:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Monza vs. Genoa
8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Everton vs. Chelsea
8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Fulham vs. West Ham
10:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – Lyon vs. Toulouse
1:45 p. m. SuperLiga Femenina Inglesa – Tottenham vs. Manchester United
2:30 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #15 – Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille
2:30 p. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Roma vs. Fiorentina
2:30 p. m. Superliga de Turquía – Gaziantep vs. Trabzonspor

ESPN 3
7:50 a. m. Rugby – Champions Cup – Sale Sharks vs. Paris
10 a. m. LaLiga Fecha #16 –Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao
1 p. m. Golf – World Champions Cup – Día #3

ESPN 2
9:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen
11:20 a. m. Premier League Fecha #16 – Tottenham vs. Newcastle
11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #15 – Salernitana vs. Bologna
2 p. m. ESPN Knockout – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak
8 p. m. NFL – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN 4
10:30 a. m. Rugby World Sevens Series – Ciudad del Cabo – Super Session
11:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #14 – Koln vs. Mainz 05


DEPORTES

Reciba noticias de EL TIEMPO desde GoogleNews
Relacionados:
Programación deportiva en TV
DESCARGA LA APP EL TIEMPO

Personaliza, descubre e informate.

Ponte al día Lo más visto

Mis Portales

Llegaste al límite de contenidos del mes

Disfruta al máximo el contenido de EL TIEMPO DIGITAL de forma ilimitada. ¡Suscríbete ya!

COP $900 / MES*

Si ya eres suscriptor del impreso

actívate

* COP $900 / mes durante los dos primeros meses

VOLVER A PORTADA

Sabemos que te gusta estar siempre informado.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar de:

  • Acceso a boletines con las mejores noticias de actualidad.
  • Comentar las noticias que te interesan.
  • Guardar tus artículos favoritos.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar nuestro contenido desde cualquier dispositivo.

SÍGUENOS EN:

COPYRIGHT © 2023 EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial NIT. 860.001.022-7 . Prohibida su reproducción total o parcial, así como su traducción a cualquier idioma sin autorización escrita de su titular. ELTIEMPO.com todas las noticias principales de Colombia y el Mundo