ESPN 2

12:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim

Star +

7:30 p. m. NBA Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers

10 p. m. NBA Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Union Berlin vs. Freiburg

2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Borussia Dortmund vs. Greuther Furth

2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Ausburg vs. RB Leipzig

2:20 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Brighton vs. Wolverhampton

2:20 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Burnley vs. Watford

2:20 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Crystal Palace vs. Southampton



(Lea además: ¿Qué es una arritmia? El mal que pondría fin a la carrera del Kun Agüero)



ESPN

2:50 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Arsenal vs. West Ham



Directv Sports

1 p. m. Copa del Rey: CD Andratx vs. Sevilla FC.

1 p. m. Copa del Rey: Zamora vs. Real Sociedad

1 p. m. Copa del Rey: Bergantiños vs. Rayo Vallecano

3 p. m. Copa del Rey: At. Sanluqueño vs. Villarreal

3 p. m. Copa del Rey: Unionistas vs. Elche



Win +

6 p. m. Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2021-2: Junior vs. Nacional

8:05 p. m. Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2021-2: Pereira vs. Cali





DEPORTES