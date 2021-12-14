ESPN 2 12:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim
Star + 7:30 p. m. NBA Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers 10 p. m. NBA Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers 2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Union Berlin vs. Freiburg 2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Borussia Dortmund vs. Greuther Furth 2:20 p. m. Bundesliga – Fecha #16 Ausburg vs. RB Leipzig 2:20 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Brighton vs. Wolverhampton 2:20 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Burnley vs. Watford 2:20 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
ESPN 2:50 p. m. Premier League – Fecha #17 Arsenal vs. West Ham
Directv Sports 1 p. m. Copa del Rey: CD Andratx vs. Sevilla FC. 1 p. m. Copa del Rey: Zamora vs. Real Sociedad 1 p. m. Copa del Rey: Bergantiños vs. Rayo Vallecano 3 p. m. Copa del Rey: At. Sanluqueño vs. Villarreal 3 p. m. Copa del Rey: Unionistas vs. Elche
Win + 6 p. m. Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2021-2: Junior vs. Nacional 8:05 p. m. Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2021-2: Pereira vs. Cali
DEPORTES
SO
14 de diciembre 2021, 11:35 P. M.
PR
Pedro Pablo Romero14 de diciembre 2021, 11:35 P. M.