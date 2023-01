The following are in solitary confinement and could be executed at any moment:#SalehMirhashmi#SaeedYaghoubi#MohammadGhobadloo#MohamadBroghani.



What will it take for you to put the IRGC on the terror list? Take action before it's too late @Europarl_EN#IRGCterrorists pic.twitter.com/EgYBC3HiLO