Gimnasta se desnuda y habla de su 'cuerpo imperfecto' 

La gimnasta estadounidense Katelyn Ohashi sorprendió al posar desnuda en la edición de este año del ya clásico ESPN Body Issue. Y sólo unos días después de que saliera a la luz esa producción, la chic de 1m47 de altura se refirió a esa experiencia, que en todos los casos busca conjugar lo artístico con lo deportivo.
Ohashi reveló que el principal motivo que la animó a desnudarse ante las cámaras y que millones de personas en todo el mundo vieran esas imágenes fue transmitir que "está bien" sentirse vulnerable. "Trato de de exponer mis defectos, luchas y dificultades. Estoy orgullosa de mi cuerpo y de todas sus imperfecciones. Eso es todo lo que tengo que decir", destacó la gimnasta de 22 años al sitio TMZ Sports.
La vida de Katelyn Ohashi cambió para siempre en enero de este año, cuando protagonizó un asombroso ejercicio de suelo en los campeonatos universitarios estadounidenses que los jueces calificaron de manera unánime con un 10. Ese video superó las 60 millones de reproducciones en todo el mundo.
“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs 😍
Pero nada fue fácil para ella. Alguna vez confesó que tenía vergüenza de su cuerpo e incluso que sufrió desórdenes alimentarios. "Estoy acostumbrada a despertarme con el sabor de la sangre o el hierro en la boca, como si casi pudiera vomitar por tener tanta hambre", escribió en su diario íntimo cuando tenía apenas 13 años. Por eso, la importancia de su mensaje.
