El conmovedor mensaje de la viuda de Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant, viuda de la leyenda de la NBA Kobe Bryant, publicó un conmovedor mensaje por la muerte de su esposo y de su hija Gigi. En su cuenta de Instagram, Vanessa dijo que seguirá adelante por sus otras hijas.
"He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí", escribió.
Sin embargo, dijo que debe permanecer fuerte por el bien de las tres hijas que siguen vivas: Natalia, Bianka y Capri.
“Se siente mal ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Tenía tanto por vivir. Entonces me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis 3 hijas... Sé que lo que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Solo quería compartir en caso de que haya alguien por ahí que haya sufrido una pérdida como esta. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y esta pesadilla hubiera terminado. Orando por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor continúen orando por todos", agregó.
Kobe falleció en un accidente de helicóptero en el que iba también su pequeña hija.
