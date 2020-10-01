EN VIVO: así quedó el sorteo de la Liga de Campeones

EN VIVO: así quedó el sorteo de la Liga de Campeones

Este jueves quedaron definidos los grupos del certamen de clubes. 

Bombo sorteo Champions League Liga de Campeones

Bombo sorteo Champions League Liga de Campeones

Foto:

AFP

Relacionados:

Fútbol

Liga de Campeones

Bayern Múnich

Champions League

Real Madrid

Por: DEPORTES
01 de octubre 2020 , 11:26 a. m.

El sorteo de la fase de grupos de la UEFA Champions League 2020/21 tuvo lugar este jueves primero de octubre en Ginebra. 

(Le puede interesar: La 'Jamesmanía' que con Everton conquista la tierra del Liverpool)

Sorteo fase de grupos: 

Grupo A:
Bayern
Atlético
Salzburgo
Lokomotiv 

Grupo B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar
Inter
Monchengladbach

Grupo C
Porto
Manchester City
Olympiacos
Marsella

Grupo D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
Midtjylland

Grupo E
Sevilla
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Rennes

Grupo F
Zenit
Dortmund
Lazio
Brujas 

Grupo G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros

Grupo H
PSG
Manchester United
Leipzig
Istambul Basaksehir


El portero Manuel Neuer fue elegido como el mejor de la temporada. 

Los equipos clasificados son: 

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla
ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
ITA (4): Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, Lazio
GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Mönchengladbach
FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marsella, Rennes
RUS (3): Zenit, Lokomotiv de Moscú, Krasnodar*
UKR (2): Shakhtar Donetsk, Dínamo de Kiev*
POR (1): Oporto
BEL (1): Brujas
NED (1): Ajax
AUT (1): Salzburgo*
TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir
DEN (1): Midtjylland*
GRE (1): Olympiacos*
HUN (1): Ferencváros*

*A través de los play-offs

Bombo 1
Bayern (GER, campeón de la UEFA Champions League)
Sevilla (ESP, campeón de la UEFA Europa League)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Oporto (POR)

Bombo 2
Barcelona (ESP) coeficiente 128.000
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Manchester City (ENG) 116.000
Manchester United (ENG) 100.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000
Dortmund (GER) ﻿85.000﻿
Chelsea (ENG) 83.000
Ajax (NED) 69.500

Bombo 3
Dínamo de Kiev (UKR)* 55.000
Salzburgo (AUT)* 53.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000
Inter de Milán (ITA) 44.000
Olympiacos (GRE)* 43.000
Lazio (ITA) 41.000
Krasnodar (RUS)* 35.500
Atalanta (ITA) 33.500

Bombo 4
Lokomotiv de Moscú (RUS) 33.000
Marsella (FRA) 31.000
Brujas (BEL) 28.500
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500
Midtjylland (DEN)* 14.500
Rennes (FRA) 14.000
Ferencváros (HUN)* 9.000

*Clasificados a través de los play-offs



DEPORTES

Descarga la app El Tiempo

Noticias de Colombia y el mundo al instante: Personaliza, descubre e infórmate.

CONOCE MÁS

Ponte al día

Lo más visto

Sigue bajando para encontrar más contenido

Llegaste al límite de contenidos del mes

Disfruta al máximo el contenido de EL TIEMPO DIGITAL de forma ilimitada. ¡Suscríbete ya!

COP $900 / MES*

Si ya eres suscriptor del impreso

actívate

* COP $900 / mes durante los dos primeros meses

VOLVER A PORTADA

Sabemos que te gusta estar siempre informado.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar de:

  • Acceso a boletines con las mejores noticias de actualidad.
  • Comentar las noticias que te interesan.
  • Guardar tus artículos favoritos.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar nuestro contenido desde cualquier dispositivo.

COPYRIGHT © 2020 EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial. Prohibida su reproducción total o parcial, así como su traducción a cualquier idioma sin autorización escrita de su titular. ELTIEMPO.com todas las noticias principales de Colombia y el Mundo

SÍGUENOS EN: