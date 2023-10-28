Programación deportiva en vivo para este domingo 29 de octubre

ESPN

6:50 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Brest vs. PSG

10:20 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Manchester United vs. Manchester City

2 p. m. F1 – GP México – Carrera

Star

6:20 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Cagliari vs. Frosinone

6:50 a. m. Rugby – Top 14 – Bayonne vs. Paris

7:55 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – West Ham vs. Everton

8 a. m. Superliga de Turquía – Fatih Karagumruk vs. Trabzonspor

8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Aston Villa vs. Luton Town

8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Brighton vs. Fulham

8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

8:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Monza vs. Udinese

8:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Lille vs. Monaco

8:55 a. m. Rugby – Top 14 – Montpellier vs. Racing 92

9:20 Star+ / Bundesliga Fecha #9 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:50 a. m. Rugby – Premiership – Newcastle vs. Northampton Saints

10:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Rennais vs. Strasbourg

11 a. m. Superliga de Turquía – Pendikspor vs. Fenerbahce

11:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #9 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg

2:30 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Olympique Marseille vs. Lyon



ESPN 4

7:55 a. m. SBK Jeréz – Carrera #2



ESPN Extra

8 a. m. Tenis – ATP 500 Viena – Final



ESPN 2

8:20 a. m. Eredivisie Fecha #10 – PSV vs. Ajax

11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Inter vs. Roma

4:15 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA – Fecha #11 – Gimnasia LP vs. River Plate

7 p. m. NFL – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears



ESPN 3

9:30 a. m. Tenis – ATP 500 Basilea – Final

12:20 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #11 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia

2:30 p. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Napoli vs. Milan

6 p. m. Tenis – WTA Finals – Round Robin – Día #1





DEPORTES