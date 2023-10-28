Programación deportiva en vivo para este domingo 29 de octubre

Star 6:20 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Cagliari vs. Frosinone 6:50 a. m. Rugby – Top 14 – Bayonne vs. Paris 7:55 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – West Ham vs. Everton 8 a. m. Superliga de Turquía – Fatih Karagumruk vs. Trabzonspor 8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Aston Villa vs. Luton Town 8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Brighton vs. Fulham 8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest 8:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Monza vs. Udinese 8:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Lille vs. Monaco 8:55 a. m. Rugby – Top 14 – Montpellier vs. Racing 92 9:20 Star+ / Bundesliga Fecha #9 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:50 a. m. Rugby – Premiership – Newcastle vs. Northampton Saints 10:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Rennais vs. Strasbourg 11 a. m. Superliga de Turquía – Pendikspor vs. Fenerbahce 11:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #9 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg 2:30 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Olympique Marseille vs. Lyon
ESPN 4 7:55 a. m. SBK Jeréz – Carrera #2
ESPN Extra 8 a. m. Tenis – ATP 500 Viena – Final
ESPN 2 8:20 a. m. Eredivisie Fecha #10 – PSV vs. Ajax 11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Inter vs. Roma 4:15 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA – Fecha #11 – Gimnasia LP vs. River Plate 7 p. m. NFL – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears
ESPN 3 9:30 a. m. Tenis – ATP 500 Basilea – Final 12:20 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #11 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia 2:30 p. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Napoli vs. Milan 6 p. m. Tenis – WTA Finals – Round Robin – Día #1
