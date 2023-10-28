Cerrar
Programación deportiva en vivo para este domingo 29 de octubre
Luis Díaz

'Lucho' podría ser baja ante el Wolverhampton

Foto:

Twitter: Liverpool FC

Programación deportiva en vivo para este domingo 29 de octubre

'Lucho' podría ser baja ante el Wolverhampton
FOTO:

Twitter: Liverpool FC

Mucha actividad deportiva en esta jornada. 


ESPN
6:50 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Brest vs. PSG
10:20 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Manchester United vs. Manchester City
2 p. m. F1 – GP México – Carrera

Star
6:20 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Cagliari vs. Frosinone
6:50 a. m. Rugby – Top 14 – Bayonne vs. Paris
7:55 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – West Ham vs. Everton
8 a. m. Superliga de Turquía – Fatih Karagumruk vs. Trabzonspor
8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Aston Villa vs. Luton Town
8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Brighton vs. Fulham
8:50 a. m. Premier League Fecha #10 – Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
8:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Monza vs. Udinese
8:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Lille vs. Monaco
8:55 a. m. Rugby – Top 14 – Montpellier vs. Racing 92
9:20 Star+ / Bundesliga Fecha #9 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund
9:50 a. m. Rugby – Premiership – Newcastle vs. Northampton Saints
10:55 a. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Rennais vs. Strasbourg
11 a. m. Superliga de Turquía – Pendikspor vs. Fenerbahce
11:20 a. m. Bundesliga Fecha #9 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg
2:30 p. m. Ligue 1 Fecha #10 – Olympique Marseille vs. Lyon

ESPN 4
7:55 a. m. SBK Jeréz – Carrera #2

ESPN Extra
8 a. m. Tenis – ATP 500 Viena – Final

ESPN 2
8:20 a. m. Eredivisie Fecha #10 – PSV vs. Ajax
11:50 a. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Inter vs. Roma
4:15 p. m. Copa de La Liga AFA – Fecha #11 – Gimnasia LP vs. River Plate
7 p. m. NFL – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

ESPN 3
9:30 a. m. Tenis – ATP 500 Basilea – Final
12:20 p. m. LaLiga Fecha #11 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia
2:30 p. m. Serie A Fecha #10 – Napoli vs. Milan
6 p. m. Tenis – WTA Finals – Round Robin – Día #1


