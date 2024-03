Otro escándalo: Federación de Camerún ha suspendido a 62 jugadores por fraude de edad

🚨 OFFICIAL: The Cameroonian Federation has suspended 62 players for age fraud, including Wilfried Nathan Douala, who was selected at the last AFCON and claims to be 17-years old! 😱



These 62 players, including Douala, are suspected of having concealed their true age! 😳🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/PrcQWnTojd