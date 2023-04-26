Manchester City goleó 4-1 al Arsenal a solo dos puntos del líder en la Premier League, con dos partidos pendientes por disputar.
El belga Kevin de Bruyne anotó el primer gol del partido, a los seis minutos.
John Stones, antes de terminar el primer tiempo, amplió la ventaja a favor del Manchester City.
Una combinación entre De Bruyne y Erling Haaland le permitió al City marcar el tercer tanto, a los 54.
Rob Holding, que hizo un flojo partido, descontó para el Arsenal a los 86.
A los 90+5, Erling Haaland hizo historia: anotó el 4-1 y se convirtió en el primer jugador en llegar a 33 goles en una temporada de la Premier League. Supera los 32 de Alan Shearer y Andy Cole.
