El fútbol hace ‘mover el bote’ a Madagascar

Historic day for Madagascar football team qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nation for the first time by beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0. Here is the goal. #madagascar #football #can2019 Alefa Barea! pic.twitter.com/wQ0lbh1J8J— Raïssa Ioussouf ⭐️⭐️ (@Rioussouf) October 16, 2018
Por primera vez la selección nacional clasificó a la Copa de África tras vencer a Guinea Ecuatorial.
