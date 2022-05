@rioferdy5’s Player of the Season ⚽️🏆🌟



🎙 This week on #vibewithfive, the guys discuss ten Hag & CR7, VW5 Player of the Season Awards & more! ⚽️



🎥 Catch the new video 🔥⬇️https://t.co/eyhy3cL0Dc



CC: @rioferdy5 @joelbeya @MrStephenHowson



🤝 Presented by @SokinGlobal pic.twitter.com/tPLV6AEJIk