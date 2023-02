150 - Youngest players to score 150 goals in Ligue 1 🇫🇷 :



🥇 - Kylian Mbappé yesterday (24 years and 2 months)



🥈 - Just Fontaine in 1959 (26 years and 2 months)



🥉 - Hervé Revelli in 1972 (26 years and 3 months)



Precocity. pic.twitter.com/76Wn5STsux