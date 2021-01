Análisis: Las razones del buen momento de James

🧙‍♂️ The only Premier League players to average 2+ key passes per game this season:



• Jack Grealish [3.6]

• Kevin De Bruyne [3.2]

• Bruno Fernandes [2.9]

• Mason Mount [2.7]

• James Rodriguez [2.3]

• Riyad Mahrez [2.1]

• Jack Harrison [2.1]



