EN VIVO: así quedó el sorteo de la Liga de Campeones

El sorteo de la fase de grupos de la Uefa Champions League 2020/21 tuvo lugar este jueves primero de octubre en Ginebra.
(Le puede interesar: La 'Jamesmanía' que con Everton conquista la tierra del Liverpool)
Sorteo fase de grupos:
Grupo A:
Bayern
Atlético
Salzburgo
Lokomotiv
Grupo B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar
Inter
Monchengladbach
Grupo C
Porto
Manchester City
Olympiacos
Marsella
Grupo D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
Midtjylland
Grupo E
Sevilla
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Rennes
Grupo F
Zenit
Dortmund
Lazio
Brujas
Grupo G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros
Grupo H
PSG
Manchester United
Leipzig
Istambul Basaksehir
El portero Manuel Neuer fue elegido como el mejor de la temporada.
✨ #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
🥇 𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗘𝗥 🔴#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kkJJxpgIs3
✨ #UCL Defender of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
🥇 𝗞𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗜𝗖𝗛 🔴#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Ld9j2clgpD
✨ #UCL Midfielder of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
🥇 𝗗𝗘 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗬𝗡𝗘 🔵#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/dAE0Z0IAu3
✨ #UCL Forward of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
🥇 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜 🔴#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/G1LlrSwIgC
Los equipos clasificados son:
ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla
ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
ITA (4): Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, Lazio
GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Mönchengladbach
FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marsella, Rennes
RUS (3): Zenit, Lokomotiv de Moscú, Krasnodar*
UKR (2): Shakhtar Donetsk, Dínamo de Kiev*
POR (1): Oporto
BEL (1): Brujas
NED (1): Ajax
AUT (1): Salzburgo*
TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir
DEN (1): Midtjylland*
GRE (1): Olympiacos*
HUN (1): Ferencváros*
*A través de los play-offs
Bombo 1
Bayern (GER, campeón de la UEFA Champions League)
Sevilla (ESP, campeón de la UEFA Europa League)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Oporto (POR)
Bombo 2
Barcelona (ESP) coeficiente 128.000
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Manchester City (ENG) 116.000
Manchester United (ENG) 100.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000
Dortmund (GER) 85.000
Chelsea (ENG) 83.000
Ajax (NED) 69.500
Bombo 3
Dínamo de Kiev (UKR)* 55.000
Salzburgo (AUT)* 53.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000
Inter de Milán (ITA) 44.000
Olympiacos (GRE)* 43.000
Lazio (ITA) 41.000
Krasnodar (RUS)* 35.500
Atalanta (ITA) 33.500
Bombo 4
Lokomotiv de Moscú (RUS) 33.000
Marsella (FRA) 31.000
Brujas (BEL) 28.500
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500
Midtjylland (DEN)* 14.500
Rennes (FRA) 14.000
Ferencváros (HUN)* 9.000
*Clasificados a través de los play-offs
DEPORTES