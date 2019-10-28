Estos son los árbitros que pitarán la última fecha de la Liga

La Comisión Arbitral de la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol dio a conocer la lista de árbitros que dirigirán los partidos correspondientes a la fecha 20 de la Liga Águila II.
LIGA AGUILA II-2019
TODOS CONTRA TODOS
FECHA 20
JAGUARES FC VS ATLÉTICO HUILA
Central: Alexander Ospina – Quindío
Asistente No.1: Alexander Guzmán – Norte de Santander
Asistente No.2: Mario Tarache – Casanare
Emergente: Néver Manjarrés – Córdoba
ONCE CALDAS VS UNIÓN MAGDALENA
Central: John Hinestroza – Chocó
Asistente No.1: Sebastián Vela – Bogotá
Asistente No.2: Yinfar Bulla – Meta
Emergente: Johan Bernal – Caldas
RIONEGRO VS MILLONARIOS FC
Central: Mario Herrera – Meta
Asistente No.1: Wilmar Navarro – Santander
Asistente No.2: Mauricio Escobar – Risaralda
Emergente: Jose Piedrahita – Antioquia
ENVIGADO FC VS DEPORTIVO CALI
Central: Carlos Ortega – Bolívar
Asistente No.1: Geovanny Padilla – Bogotá
Asistente No.2: Camilo Portela – Cundinamarca
Emergente: Elkin Echavarría – Antioquia
JUNIOR FC VS CÚCUTA DEPORTIVO
Central: Wander Mosquera – Cundinamarca
Asistente No.1: Herminzul Calderón – Asocafa
Asistente No.2: Freddy Moyano – Asocafa
Emergente: Roberto Padilla – Atlántico
AMÉRICA DE CALI VS DEPORTIVO PASTO
Central: Mauricio Pérez – Antioquia
Asistente No.1: Juan C. Vaca – Bogotá
Asistente No.2: Héctor Guerra – Huila
Emergente: Luis F. Trujillo – Valle
INDEPENDIENTE SANTA FE VS ATLÉTICO NACIONAL
Central: Jorge Guzmán – Meta
Asistente No.1: Víctor Wilches – Casanare
Asistente No.2: Helbert Linares – Meta
Emergente: Nicolás Rodríguez – Asocafa
INDEPENDIENTE MEDELLÍN VS DEPORTES TOLIMA
Central: Gustavo Murillo – Chocó
Asistente No.1: Alejandro Gallego – Caldas
Asistente No.2: Javier Zemanate – Huila
Emergente: Jorge Tabares – Antioquia
ATLÉTICO BUCARAMANGA VS LA EQUIDAD
Central: Eder Vergara – Córdoba
Asistente No.1: David Fuentes – Cesar
Asistente No.2: John F. Gómez – Antioquia
Emergente: Ramiro Pabón – Santander
PATRIOTAS FC VS ALIANZA PETROLERA
Central: Lisandro Castillo – Academia
Asistente No.1: Eduardo Díaz – Cundinamarca
Asistente No.2: Javier Patiño – Meta
Emergente: Fernando Acuña – Boyacá
