Estos son los árbitros que pitarán la última fecha de la Liga

La Comisión Arbitral de la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol dio a conocer la lista de árbitros que dirigirán los partidos correspondientes a la fecha 20 de la Liga Águila II.

LIGA AGUILA II-2019

TODOS CONTRA TODOS

FECHA 20



JAGUARES FC VS ATLÉTICO HUILA

Central: Alexander Ospina – Quindío

Asistente No.1: Alexander Guzmán – Norte de Santander

Asistente No.2: Mario Tarache – Casanare

Emergente: Néver Manjarrés – Córdoba



ONCE CALDAS VS UNIÓN MAGDALENA

Central: John Hinestroza – Chocó

Asistente No.1: Sebastián Vela – Bogotá

Asistente No.2: Yinfar Bulla – Meta

Emergente: Johan Bernal – Caldas



RIONEGRO VS MILLONARIOS FC

Central: Mario Herrera – Meta

Asistente No.1: Wilmar Navarro – Santander

Asistente No.2: Mauricio Escobar – Risaralda

Emergente: Jose Piedrahita – Antioquia



ENVIGADO FC VS DEPORTIVO CALI

Central: Carlos Ortega – Bolívar

Asistente No.1: Geovanny Padilla – Bogotá

Asistente No.2: Camilo Portela – Cundinamarca

Emergente: Elkin Echavarría – Antioquia



JUNIOR FC VS CÚCUTA DEPORTIVO

Central: Wander Mosquera – Cundinamarca

Asistente No.1: Herminzul Calderón – Asocafa

Asistente No.2: Freddy Moyano – Asocafa

Emergente: Roberto Padilla – Atlántico



AMÉRICA DE CALI VS DEPORTIVO PASTO

Central: Mauricio Pérez – Antioquia

Asistente No.1: Juan C. Vaca – Bogotá

Asistente No.2: Héctor Guerra – Huila

Emergente: Luis F. Trujillo – Valle



INDEPENDIENTE SANTA FE VS ATLÉTICO NACIONAL

Central: Jorge Guzmán – Meta

Asistente No.1: Víctor Wilches – Casanare

Asistente No.2: Helbert Linares – Meta

Emergente: Nicolás Rodríguez – Asocafa



INDEPENDIENTE MEDELLÍN VS DEPORTES TOLIMA

Central: Gustavo Murillo – Chocó

Asistente No.1: Alejandro Gallego – Caldas

Asistente No.2: Javier Zemanate – Huila

Emergente: Jorge Tabares – Antioquia



ATLÉTICO BUCARAMANGA VS LA EQUIDAD

Central: Eder Vergara – Córdoba

Asistente No.1: David Fuentes – Cesar

Asistente No.2: John F. Gómez – Antioquia

Emergente: Ramiro Pabón – Santander



PATRIOTAS FC VS ALIANZA PETROLERA

Central: Lisandro Castillo – Academia

Asistente No.1: Eduardo Díaz – Cundinamarca

Asistente No.2: Javier Patiño – Meta

Emergente: Fernando Acuña – Boyacá



