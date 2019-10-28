Estos son los árbitros que pitarán la última fecha de la Liga

Estos son los árbitros que pitarán la última fecha de la Liga

La jornada se disputará en su totalidad este martes.

arbitros

Gustavo Murillo, árbitro colombiano. 

Foto:

Jaiver Nieto/CEET

Por: DEPORTES
28 de octubre 2019 , 05:45 p.m.

La Comisión Arbitral de la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol dio a conocer la lista de árbitros que dirigirán los partidos correspondientes a la fecha 20 de la Liga Águila II.

LIGA AGUILA II-2019
TODOS CONTRA TODOS
FECHA 20

JAGUARES FC VS ATLÉTICO HUILA
Central: Alexander Ospina – Quindío
Asistente No.1: Alexander Guzmán – Norte de Santander
Asistente No.2: Mario Tarache – Casanare
Emergente: Néver Manjarrés – Córdoba

ONCE CALDAS VS UNIÓN MAGDALENA
Central: John Hinestroza – Chocó
Asistente No.1: Sebastián Vela – Bogotá
Asistente No.2: Yinfar Bulla – Meta
Emergente: Johan Bernal – Caldas

RIONEGRO VS MILLONARIOS FC
Central: Mario Herrera – Meta
Asistente No.1: Wilmar Navarro – Santander
Asistente No.2: Mauricio Escobar – Risaralda
Emergente: Jose Piedrahita – Antioquia

ENVIGADO FC VS DEPORTIVO CALI
Central: Carlos Ortega – Bolívar
Asistente No.1: Geovanny Padilla – Bogotá
Asistente No.2: Camilo Portela – Cundinamarca
Emergente: Elkin Echavarría – Antioquia

JUNIOR FC VS CÚCUTA DEPORTIVO
Central: Wander Mosquera – Cundinamarca
Asistente No.1: Herminzul Calderón – Asocafa
Asistente No.2: Freddy Moyano – Asocafa
Emergente: Roberto Padilla – Atlántico

AMÉRICA DE CALI VS DEPORTIVO PASTO
Central: Mauricio Pérez – Antioquia
Asistente No.1: Juan C. Vaca – Bogotá
Asistente No.2: Héctor Guerra – Huila
Emergente: Luis F. Trujillo – Valle

INDEPENDIENTE SANTA FE VS ATLÉTICO NACIONAL
Central: Jorge Guzmán – Meta
Asistente No.1: Víctor Wilches – Casanare
Asistente No.2: Helbert Linares – Meta
Emergente: Nicolás Rodríguez – Asocafa

INDEPENDIENTE MEDELLÍN VS DEPORTES TOLIMA
Central: Gustavo Murillo – Chocó
Asistente No.1: Alejandro Gallego – Caldas
Asistente No.2: Javier Zemanate – Huila
Emergente: Jorge Tabares – Antioquia

ATLÉTICO BUCARAMANGA VS LA EQUIDAD
Central: Eder Vergara – Córdoba
Asistente No.1: David Fuentes – Cesar
Asistente No.2: John F. Gómez – Antioquia
Emergente: Ramiro Pabón – Santander

PATRIOTAS FC VS ALIANZA PETROLERA
Central: Lisandro Castillo – Academia
Asistente No.1: Eduardo Díaz – Cundinamarca
Asistente No.2: Javier Patiño – Meta
Emergente: Fernando Acuña – Boyacá

