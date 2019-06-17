¡Tenga en cuenta! Así van las tablas de posiciones de la Copa América

Conozca la tabla de posiciones actualizada de la Copa América 2019.
Grupo A
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1. Brasil 7 3 2 1 0 8 0 +8
2. Venezuela 5 3 1 2 0 3 1 +2
3. Perú 4 3 1 1 1 3 6 -3
4. Bolivia 0 3 0 0 3 2 9 -7
Grupo B
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1 Colombia 9 3 3 0 0 4 0 4
2 Argentina 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
3 Paraguay 2 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1
4 Catar 1 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3
Grupo C
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1 Chile 6 2 2 0 0 6 1 5
2 Uruguay 4 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
3 Japón 1 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4
4 Ecuador 0 2 0 0 1 1 6 -5
