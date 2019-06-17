¡Tenga en cuenta! Así van las tablas de posiciones de la Copa América

Conozca la tabla de posiciones actualizada de la Copa América 2019.
Grupo A
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1. Brasil 4 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3
2. Perú 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2
2. Venezuela 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 0
4. Bolivia 0 2 0 0 1 1 6 -5
Grupo B
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1 Colombia 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 3
2 Paraguay 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0
3 Catar 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1
4 Argentina 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
Grupo C
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1. Chile 3 1 1 0 0 4 0 4
2. Uruguay 3 1 1 0 0 4 0 4
3. Ecuador 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4
4. Japón 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4
