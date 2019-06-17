¡Tenga en cuenta! Así van las tablas de posiciones de la Copa América

Tabla de posiciones: conozca cómo se van moviendo los diferentes grupos con los resultados del día.

Copa América

Trofeo de la Copa América.

Foto:

EFE

Por: DEPORTES
21 de junio 2019 , 02:44 p.m.

Conozca la tabla de posiciones actualizada de la Copa América 2019.

Grupo A
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1.       Brasil    4      2     1   1    0   3    0   +3
2.        Perú     4      2     1   1    0   3    1  +2
2.  Venezuela 2      2     0  2   0   0    0  0
4.    Bolivia     0      2     0   0   1    1    6  -5

Grupo B
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1 Colombia 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 3
2 Paraguay 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0
3 Catar 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1
4 Argentina 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2

Grupo C
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1.        Chile    3      1    1    0    0    4    0   4
2.    Uruguay 3      1   1     0    0    4    0   4
3.    Ecuador  0     1   0     0    1    0    4  -4
4.      Japón   0     1    0     0    1    0    4  -4



DEPORTES

