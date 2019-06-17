¡Tenga en cuenta! Así van las tablas de posiciones de la Copa América

Conozca la tabla de posiciones actualizada de la Copa América 2019.
Grupo A
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1. Brasil 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2. Perú 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
2. Venezuela 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
4. Bolivia 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
Grupo B
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1. Colombia 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Catar 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
2. Paraguay 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
4. Argentina 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
Grupo C
Pos. Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC Dif.
1. Uruguay 3 1 1 0 0 4 0 4
2. Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Japón 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Ecuador 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4
DEPORTES