En video: así pasó Roglic del esquí al ciclismo

If one dream crushes, another dream may cross your path.



Dare to develop your talents and become better every day, together.



Because if you chase a dream together, one day it will become reality.



We are proud of you @rogla!💛🖤#LaVuelta19 #samenwinnen #PRVI #ifeelsLOVEnia 💚 pic.twitter.com/WpiQ6X3nBD