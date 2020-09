¡Emocionante! El último día del Tour: el remate, el podio final

💚 A final effort to secure the green jersey for 🇮🇪 @Sammmy_Be,

💛 One final stage to finish before 🇸🇮 @Tamaupogi's coronation.



🔊 Turn up the volume and make the most of the highlights of the 21st and final stage of the #TDF2020.#TDFunited pic.twitter.com/qDknJ31mrK