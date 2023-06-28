El Tour de Francia 2023 está a la vuelta de la esquina. La 'Grande Boucle', la máxima carrera del ciclismo mundial, empezará este sábado primero de julio, en Bilbao, España. Y a pocas horas de que se dé la partida, se confirmaron los 176 ciclistas y los 22 equipos que participarán en la competición.
La cartelera de favoritos estará encabezada por el danés Jonas Vingegaard, actual campeón, y el esloveno Tadej Pogačar, dos veces ganador de la carrera.
También estarán talentos como Jai Hindley, Enric Mas, David Gaudu, Wout van Aert y Mikel Landa. Por Sudamérica sobresalen los colombianos Egan Bernal, Daniel Martínez, Rigoberto Urán, Harold Tejada y Esteban Chaves.
Los 176 ciclistas confirmados para el Tour de Francia
Estos son todos los ciclistas y los equipos confirmados para el Tour de Francia 2023.
Jumbo-Visma
- Jonas Vingegaard
- Wout van Aert
- Wilco Kelderman
- Dylan van Baarle
- Sepp Kuss
- Christophe Laporte
- Tiesj Benoot
- Nathan Van Hooydonck
Ready to ride their dreams. 💭— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 26, 2023
✨ Jonas Vingegaard
✨ @WoutvanAert
✨ @DylanvanBaarle
✨ @TiesjBenoot
✨ @LAPORTEChristop
✨ @seppkuss
✨ @W1lcokelderman
✨ @NVHooydonck
Voice on - the story is told by our riders. 🗣️#rideyourdreams #tdf2023 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/uaaPKbJEYZ
UAE Team Emirates
- Tadej Pogacar
- Adam Yates
- Rafal Majka
- Marc Soler
- Mikkel Bjerg
- Félix Grossschartner
- Matteo Trentin
- Vegard Stake Laengen
Here we go 🇫🇷! We're excited to reveal our lineup for @LeTour #TDF2023:🇩🇰 @mikkelbbjerg 🇦🇹 @gro_felix 🇳🇴 @VSLaengen 🇵🇱 @majkaformal 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi 🏆🏆🇪🇸 @solermarc93 🇮🇹 @MATTEOTRENTIN 🇬🇧 @AdamYates7 #UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/NpTSTNn5Ot— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) June 26, 2023
Bahrain Victorius
- Mikel Landa
- Pello Bilbao
- Jack Haig
- Wout Poels
- Matej Mohoric
- Phil Bauhaus
- Nikias Arndt
- Fred Wright
📣 We are thrilled to announce our lineup for @LeTour 🇩🇪 @NikiasArndt 🇩🇪 @PhilBauhaus 🇪🇸 @PelloBilbao1990 🇦🇺 @jackhaig93 🇪🇸 @MikelLandaMeana 🇸🇮 @matmohoric 🇳🇱 @WoutPoels 🇬🇧 @fred_wright0 #RideAsOne #rideforGino #TDF2023 🔗 https://t.co/NhUD7oLskN pic.twitter.com/CYIacq3tlw— Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 25, 2023
Bora - Hansgrohe
- Jai Hindley
- Emanuel Buchmann
- Nils Politt
- Danny van Poppel
- Jordi Meeus
- Patrick Konrad
- Bob Jungels
- Marco Haller
🇫🇷 Presenting our full line-up for @LeTour!— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) June 26, 2023
👉🏼 Emanuel Buchmann
👉🏼 Marco Haller
👉🏼 Jai Hindley
👉🏼 Bob Jungels
👉🏼 Patrick Konrad
👉🏼 Jordi Meeus
👉🏼 Nils Politt
👉🏼 Danny van Poppel
Bring on the Tour! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/STqfhPR4ZT
Ineos Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Carlos Rodríguez
- Daniel Felipe Martínez
- Tom Pidcock
- Michal Kwiatkowski
- Ben Turner
- Omar Fraile
- Jonathan Castroviejo
🗣️ "We’ve selected an exciting group of riders that bring a mix of skills and experience. The strength of this team will lie in the way we take on the race, and how we approach each stage."— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 26, 2023
Get the pre-#TDF2023 thoughts of Rod Ellingworth and our riders: https://t.co/rDcuyi51xN pic.twitter.com/9cXBYFAjMo
Groupama
- David Gaudu
- Thibaut Pinot
- Valentin Madouas
- Stefan Küng
- Quentin Pacher
- Kevin Geniets
- Olivier Le Gac
- Lars van den Berg
𝑨𝒍𝒍𝒐 𝑫𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒅, 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒖 𝒕𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒔 𝒂̀ 𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒊𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔 𝒅𝒖 𝒅𝒆́𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 ?— Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) June 28, 2023
Le quatrième du Tour de France 2022 vous dit tout de son approche de ce grand rendez-vous 👇🇫🇷 https://t.co/HIvRFIPIe8🇬🇧 https://t.co/JTKju7KLnl pic.twitter.com/XrxQqdQ31D
AG2R Citroen
- Ben O´Connor
- Aurélien Paret-Peintre
- Felix Gall
- Benoit Cosnefroy
- Oliver Naesen
- Nans Peters
- Stan Dewulf
- Clément Berthet
🇫🇷 @LeTour— AG2R CITROËN TEAM (@AG2RCITROENTEAM) June 26, 2023
Vincent Lavenu présente l'effectif et les objectifs ici : https://t.co/FzYVMK0zLf
Vincent Lavenu sets the goals and explains the selection here: https://t.co/FzYVMK0zLf#AG2RCITROËNTEAM #RoulonsAutrement #RideDIfferently #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/3Rq07KxCDa
Movistar Team
- Enric Mas
- Matteo Jorgenson
- Ruben Guerreiro
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Nelson Oliveira
- Antonio Pedrero
- Gorka Izagirre
- Alex Aranburu
🇫🇷 #TDF2023 | @letour_es— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 26, 2023
🏡 > 🗼 Bilbao - Paris, 1-23.7
🎟️ @EnricMasNicolau
🎟️ @MatteoJorg
🎟️ @Nelsoliveira89
🎟️ @pedrero_antonio
🎟️ @Rguerreiro94
🎟️ @muehlberger_94
🎟️ Gorka Izagirre🎟️ @aranburualex📙 https://t.co/tpGBucU3ag pic.twitter.com/2gcqlBLWDF
Lidl Trek
- Mattias Skjelmose
- Mads Pedersen
- Giulio Ciccone
- Juanpe López
- Jasper Stuyven
- Quinn Simmons
- Alex Kirsch
- Tony Gallopin
Don’t forget your receipt! 🧾— Lidl-Trek (@TrekSegafredo) June 26, 2023
We’re taking some excellent international produce @LeTour and @giro_donne 🍎 pic.twitter.com/AycdGVQuim
EF Education
- Richard Carapaz
- Rigoberto Urán
- Esteban Chaves
- Neilson Powless
- Alberto Bettiol
- Magnus Cort
- James Shaw
- Andrey Amador
It’s almost time for the biggest race of the year. 💪🇫🇷 Here is our starting eight for the #TDF2023.— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) June 26, 2023
Get excited for an epic Tour. Hear from all our Tour de France racers with the link: https://t.co/QcjnIZPMlQ pic.twitter.com/AYi4WEuFSb
Soudal Quick-Step
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Fabio Jakobsen
- Kasper Asgreen
- Rémi Cavagna
- Yves Lampaert
- Michael Morkov
- Tim Declercq
- Dries Devenyns
Eight wolves are ready to take on the biggest race in the world 🤘— Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 27, 2023
From Bilbao to Paris, a journey sprinkled with stunning landscapes and gruelling climbs, @LeTour promises to be again a memorable adventure, and Soudal Quick-Step is looking forward to the next three weeks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JnyCcAxKfk
Jayco-Alula
- Simon Yates
- Dylan Groenewegen
- Luka Mezgec
- Luke Durbridge
- Lawson Craddock
- Chris Harper
- Christopher Juul-Jensen
- Elmar Reinders
🇫🇷#TDF2023 🇫🇷— Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) June 23, 2023
They’ve got a ticket to Paris!
🎟️ @lawsoncraddock
🎟️ @luke_durbridge1
🎟️ @GroenewegenD
🎟️ @chrisharper94
🎟️ @JensenJuul
🎟️ @lukamezgec
🎟️ @ElmarReinders
🎟️ @SimonYatess
MORE INFO 📰 https://t.co/yDzCtvtGNG pic.twitter.com/plqa51tZsV
Alpecin
- Mathieu van der Poel
- Jasper Philipsen
- Silvan Dillier
- Soren Kragh Andersen
- Quinten Hermans
- Jonas Rickaert
- Ramon Sinkeldam
- Michael Gogl
Here they are, our eight names for @LeTour! Announced yesterday live on @GoZwift, and a final overview here again. 🇫🇷💛— Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) June 27, 2023
What’s your last message for these riders, starting in Bilbao on Saturday? Drop it in the comments! 💬#AlpecinDeceuninck #LeTour #LaGrandeBoucle #GrandDepart pic.twitter.com/WDWAloUMsX
DSM Firmenich
- Romain Bardet
- John Degenkolb
- Sam Welsford
- Kevin Vermaerke
- Nils Eekhoff
- Chris Hamilton
- Alex Edmondson
- Matthew Dinham
Team DSM but make it...🇫🇷 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓱 🇫🇷— Team dsm-firmenich (@TDSM_Firmenich) June 22, 2023
We're ready for 3 weeks of tough but exciting racing 🔜 @LeTour 👋🏻🇫🇷 @romainbardet 🇩🇪 @johndegenkolb 🇦🇺 @Matt_Dinham 🇦🇺 @alexedmo 🇳🇱 @nilseekhoff 🇦🇺 @ChrisHamo_ 🇺🇸 @kvermaerke 🇦🇺 @sam_welsford #KeepChallenging #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/iwwUNJhr8K
Intermarché
- Louis Meintjes
- Biniam Girmay
- Lilian Calmejane
- Rui Costa
- Adrien Petit
- Dion Smith
- Mike Teunissen
- Georg Zimmermann
To make History of the Tour de France.— Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) June 23, 2023
🇫🇷 Lilian Calmejane
🇵🇹 Rui Costa
🇪🇷 Biniam Girmay
🇿🇦 Louis Meintjes
🇫🇷 Adrien Petit
🇳🇿 Dion Smith
🇳🇱 Mike Teunissen
🇩🇪 Georg Zimmermann
🖼 Marie Pirard Illustration pic.twitter.com/ZAKcG9RPAT
Cofidis
- Guillaume Martin
- Ion Izagirre
- Victor Lafay
- Bryan Coquard
- Axel Zingle
- Simon Geschke
- Anthony Perez
- Alexis Renard
8 coureurs prêts à en découdre avec @LeTour . De Bilbao à Paris, ils donneront tout !— Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) June 26, 2023
🇫🇷 @GuilmMartin
🇪🇸 Ion Izagirre🇫🇷 @bryancoquard 🇫🇷 @AxelZingle 🇫🇷 @alexisrenard_ 🇫🇷 @PerezAnthony1 🇫🇷 @victorlafay 🇩🇪 @simongeschke https://t.co/XPlAc80B1W #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/x28hm2X788
Astana
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Gianni Moscon
- Mark Cavendish
- Cees Bol
- David de la Cruz
- Luis León Sánchez
- Harold Tejada
- Yevgeniy Fedorov
🇫🇷 ROSTER: @LeTour— Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) June 26, 2023
🇰🇿 @AlexeyLutsenko3
🇰🇿 Yevgeniy Fedorov
🇬🇧 @MarkCavendish
🇳🇱 @ceesbol1995
🇪🇸 @iamdlax
🇪🇸 @LLEONSANCHEZ
🇮🇹 Gianni Moscon🇨🇴 @haroldtejada1 #TDF2023 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/RFcBzaURdE
Arkea-Samsic
- Clément Champoussin
- Warren Barguil
- Laurent Pichon
- Luca Mozzato
- Jenthe Biermans
- Matis Louvel
- Simon Gugliemi
- Anthony Delaplace
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝟏𝟎𝐞̀𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 💛— Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) June 26, 2023
Découvrez la présentation de notre équipe 👉 https://t.co/tas2ZVNvB0👋@LeTour #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/rXdKEIARvH
Lotto
- Caleb Ewan
- Victor Campenaerts
- Maxim Van Gils
- Florian Vermeersch
- Frederik Frison
- Jasper De Buyst
- Pascal Eenkhoorn
- Jacopo Guarnieri
✈️ Now boarding: #TDF2023 ✈️— Lotto Dstny (@lotto_dstny) June 21, 2023
See you soon, @LeTour! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MaxRkl4LBB
Israel
- Michael Woods
- Dylan Teuns
- Simon Clarke
- Hugo Houle
- Krists Neilands
- Guillaume Boivin
- Corbin Strong
- Nick Schultz
We are lining up at @LeTour with a versatile team aiming for stage wins!— Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) June 23, 2023
🎙️ "I believe that each of our eight selected riders has what it takes to be victorious in this race." - Sports Manager, Rik Verbrugghe.
Read all about our TDF lineup right here: https://t.co/8kDSwuBHVO
__… pic.twitter.com/BL3bM6UrwU
Total Energies
- Peter Sagan
- Anthony Turgis
- Pierre Latour
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Edvald Boasson Hagen
- Steff Cras
- Daniel Oss
- Valentin Ferron
𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 🇫🇷— Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) June 26, 2023
🔥 8 coureurs représenteront nos couleurs sur @LeTour :
🇫🇷 Mathieu Burgaudeau
🇳🇴 Edvald Boasson-Hagen
🇧🇪 Steff Cras
🇫🇷 Valentin Ferron
🇫🇷 Pierre Latour
🇮🇹 Daniel Oss
🇸🇰 Peter Sagan
🇫🇷 Anthony Turgis#TDF2023 #AllezTotalEnergies pic.twitter.com/MrCRKgoBDy
Uno X Pro
- Alexander Kristoff
- Tobias Halland Johannessen
- Søren Wærenskjold
- Jonas Abrahamsen
- Torstein Træen
- Anthon Charmig
- Jonas Gregaard
- Rasmus Tiller
We are ready 🔥— Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (@UnoXteam) June 20, 2023
Selected riders for Tour de France 2023.
Alexander Kristoff (NOR) 🇳🇴
Tobias H. Johannessen (NOR) 🇳🇴
Torstein Træen (NOR) 🇳🇴
Rasmus F. Tiller (NOR) 🇳🇴
Søren Wærenskjold (NOR) 🇳🇴
Jonas Gregaard W. (DEN) 🇩🇰
Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) 🇳🇴
Anthon Charmig (DEN) 🇩🇰… pic.twitter.com/yYZxIZCQt3
