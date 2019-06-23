Con el título de Egan se armó la fiesta, a ritmo de salsa

El ciclista colombiano Egan Bernal se convirtió en el campeón de la Vuelta a Suiza, luego de sortear la última etapa con salida y llegada en Goms, de 101 kilómetros, que fue ganada por Hugh Carthy.
Los colombianos no se hicieron esperar y, a ritmo de salsa, celebraron la gran victoria.
The @Eganbernal fans are having a great time in front of the @TeamINEOS bus#tourdesuisse #colombia #suisse pic.twitter.com/ASea9xzYGV— Tour de Suisse (@tds) 23 de junio de 2019
Baile, abrazos, celebración... eso se vivió en la Vuelta a Suiza. No era para menos: ¡el colombiano fue el mejor de la competencia!
There's a party atmosphere outside the bus at #TourDeSuisse with the @Eganbernal fan club out in force 🇨🇴💃🇨🇴🎵🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/mScyclPGlB— Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) 23 de junio de 2019
DEPORTES