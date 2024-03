Egan se cayó y Nairo llegó con los favoritos en la Vuelta a Cataluña

🏆 SCHULTZIE!!!!



What a win! Nick Schultz wins @VoltaCatalunya stage 1 after a late attack with Stevie Williams just behind in third place 👊



Schultzie may be surprised but admin knew it wouldn't be long until we could use this one 👇😅#VoltaCatalunya103 🇪🇸 #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/GhcsKHD4FR