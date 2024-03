Daniel Felipe Martínez sigue en la pelea de la Tirreno Adriático tras etapa accidentada

📏 The longest stage of the 2024 🔱#TirrenoAdriatico @CA_Ita takes the riders across the provinces of Siena and Perugia, ahead of a slightly uphill finish in Gualdo Tadino.



🚀/⚡ Expect sprinters and punchers to try and come out victorious after 225 KM pic.twitter.com/PdnzIGPFfI