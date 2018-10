Tatiana Calderón cumplirá su sueño: conducirá un carro de Fórmula 1

⭐️ We're delighted to announce that @TataCalde will be driving the Sauber C37 at @autodromohr on the 30th October ⭐️



"Since I started racing, my dream and goal has been to drive at the highest level one day. It will be an incredible experience"#Alfaromeosauberf1team #MexicanGP pic.twitter.com/7Si50O5pXd