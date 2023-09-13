Los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 tuvieron lugar este martes 12 de septiembre en el Prudential Center en Newark, en Nueva Jersey, celebrando su edición número 40.



En la noche, que estuvo llena de música, espectáculo y premios, se vio la actuación de artistas como Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo y Peso Pluma.



Sin duda, este año pisaron fuerte las artistas femeninas, entre quienes brilló Taylor Swift, quien estaba nominada en 11 categorías y Shakira, que recibió el galardón al Video Vanguard Award de este año.



Además, Shakira y Karol G ganaron premio a mejor colaboración del año por el tema ‘TQG’.



“Solo diré tres cosas: ¡Que viva Barranquilla! ¡Que viva Medallo! ¡Que viva Colombia!”, fueron las palabras de Shakira cuando reclamó en galardón. “Si colaborar con la legendaria Shakira había sido impresionante, ¡tener un premio con ella es una cosa de otro planeta!”, agregó Karol G.



Conozca, a continuación, la lista completa de los nominados y ganadores por cada una de las categorías que se premiaron este martes:

Categoría: Video del año

- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ (Ganadora)

- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Categoría: Canción del año

- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ (Ganadora)

- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

- Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Vampire’

- Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

- Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Categoría: Artista del año

- Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

- Beyoncé

- Doja Cat

- Karol G

- Nicki Minaj

- Shakira

Categoría: Mejor dirección

- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ - Director Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ - Director Tanu Muiño

- Drake – ‘Falling Back’ - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ -Director Colin Tilley

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ - Director Floria Sigismondi

- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ - Director Christian Breslauer

Categoría: Show del verano

- Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

- Beyoncé

- Blackpink

- Drake

- Ed Sheeran

- Karol G

The face of someone who just won #VMA Video of the Year for the second year in a row!!!!!



Categoría: Mejor pop

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (Ganadora)

- Demi Lovato - “Swine”

- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”

- Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

- Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire”

- P!nk - “Trustfall”

Categoría: Mejor artista nuevo

- Ice Spice (Ganadora)

- GloRilla

- Kaliii

- Peso Pluma

- PinkPantheress

- Reneé Rapp

Categoría: Mejor Hip-Hop

- Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” (Ganadora)

- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”

- GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2

- Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”

- Metro Boomin ft Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Categoría: Mejor R&B

- SZA - “Shirt” (Ganadora)

- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”

- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”

- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

- Toosii - “Favorite Song”

- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love in the Way”

Categoría: Mejor rock

- Måneskin - “The Loneliest” (Ganadores)

- Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”

- Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”

- Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”

- Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

- Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Categoría: Mejor video latino

- Anitta - “Funk Rave” (Ganadora)

- Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”

- Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola” -

- Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - “un x100to”

- Karol G, Shakira - “TQG”

- Rosalia - “Despecha”

- Shakira – “Acróstico”

Categoría: Mejor K-Pop

- Stray Kids - “S-Class” (Ganadores)

- Aespa - “Girls”

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom”

- Fifty Fifty - “Cupid”

- Seventeen - “Super”

- Tomorrow x together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Categoría: Presentación del año

- Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER -”Sugar Rush Ride” (Ganadores)

- Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”

- Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”

- Octubre 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”

- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”

- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”

- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”

- Febrero 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”

- Marzo 2023: FLETCHER - “Becky’s So Hot”

- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice - “Princess Diana”

- Junio 2023: FLO - “Losing You”

- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”

Categoría: Mejor colaboración

- Karol G, Shakira - “TQG” (Ganadoras)

- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)”

- Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (aHappier Song)”

- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

- Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Categoría: Mejores Afrobets

- Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” (Ganadores)

- Ayra Starr - “Rush”

- Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”

- Davido ft. Musa Keys

- Fireboy DML & Asake

- Libianca - “People”

- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- “2 Sugar”

Categoría: Mejor video para bien (con mensaje social)

- Dove Cameron - “Breakfast” (Ganadora)

- Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

- Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”

- Demi Lovato - “Swine”

- Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”

- Maluma - “La Reina”

Categoría: Grupo del año

- Blackpink (Ganadoras)

- Fifty Fifty

- Flo

- Jonas Brothers

- Maneskin

- NewJeans

- Seventeen

- TomorrowxTogether

Categoría: Álbum del año

- “Midnigths” - Taylor Swift

Categoría: Canción de verano

- “Seven” - Jung Kook ft. Latto

Categoría: Mejor alternativo

- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” (Ganadores)

- Blink-182 - “Edging”

- Boygenius - “the film”

- Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

- Paramore - “This Is Why”

- Thirty Seconds to Mars - “Stuck”

Categoría: Mejor fotografía

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Fotografía de Rina Yang (Ganadora)

- Adele - “I Drink Wine” - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

- Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” - Fotografía de Natasha Baier

- Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover” - Fotografía de Allison Anderson

- Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Fotografía de Marcell Rev

- Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Fotografía de Russ Fraser

Categoría: Mejores efectos especiales

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Efectos visuales de Parliament (Ganadora)

- Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side” -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

- Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

- Melanie Martinez - “VOID” - Efectos visuales de Carbon

- Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER

Categoría: Mejor coreografía

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) (Ganadoras)

- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” - Coreografía de Charm LaDonna

- Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House” - Coreografía de Jerry Reece

- Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” - Coreografía de Sean Bankhead

- Panic! At The Disco - “Middle of a Breakup” - Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” – Coregorafía de Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Categoría: Mejor dirección de arte

- Doja Cat - “Attention” - Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves (Ganadora)

- Boygenius - “the film” - Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” - Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez

- Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” -Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides

- SZA - “Shirt” - Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch

Categoría: Mejor edición

- Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel (Ganadora)

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

- Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit” - Edición de Grason Caldwell

- Miley Cyrus - “River” - Edición de Brandan Walter

- SZA - “Kill Bill” - Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Edición de Chancler Haynes

Premios especiales:

Video Vanguard Award: Shakira

Global Icon Award: Diddy

