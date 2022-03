Foo Fighters confirmed the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The group was going to perform this friday march 25th at Estereo Picnic Festival (FEP).



Police department in Bogota are investigating the causes of Taylor's death. The drummer dies in his hotel, previously their performance. Authorities don't rule out the possibility of an overdose due to the use of ilegal substances.

After knowing this tragedy, Foo Fighters confirmed that they will cancel the tour they had scheduled for Latin America.



News in development...