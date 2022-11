Watch the 🆕 video for 'Was It All Worth It': https://t.co/Q1NPCwD3tH 🎥



The Career-Spanning New Video Takes Us On A Dazzling Ride through Queen’s Extraordinary Journey To The Miracle!



Out now on The Miracle Collector's Edition: https://t.co/EC093Uo2tl 🎵 pic.twitter.com/f281cARYUI